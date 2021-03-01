Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Scot Lib Dems commit to ban on conversion therapy

Scottish Liberal Democrats have today committed to banning the practice of conversion therapy for LGBT+ people.  

Scottish Liberal Democrats have campaigned to ban conversion therapy since 2014 and are the first party to commit to supporting the End Conversion Therapy campaign’s calls for legislation to ban: 

  • causing a person to undergo conversion therapy; 
  • removing a minor from Scotland to undergo conversion therapy abroad; 
  • providing conversion therapy;
  • advertising an offer to provide conversion therapy. 

The End Conversion Therapy campaign notes “The experiences of those who were put through this practice show a significant public health case for banning conversion therapy and the need for a criminal ban. These areas fall within the devolved powers of the Scottish Government and should be legislated for by the Scottish Parliament.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie said: 

“Conversion therapy is an incredibly harmful practice which has no place in Scotland, or anywhere else in the world. Liberal Democrats will always stand with the LGBT+ community. 

“That’s why, in line with Scottish Liberal Democrats’ longstanding commitment, this LGBT+ History Month I am proud to commit my party to a legislative ban on conversion therapy so that it cannot be used to harm the psychological and physical wellbeing of the people of Scotland ever again.” 

Equalities spokesperson Caron Lindsay said: 

“Conversion therapy is an antiquated and barbaric practice, which can permanently scar those to suffer through it. It is absolutely unacceptable that in this day and age there are organisations dedicated to converting or “curing” LGBT+ people. 

“We want Scotland to be the best country in the world for LGBT+ people. That means using the powers of the Scottish government to challenge hatred and discrimination, no matter where it comes from. 

“We must ensure that equality and human rights are at the heart of the recovery from the pandemic.”  

ENDS 

