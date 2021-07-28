"Scalebacks and spin" won't strengthen Test and Protect

Responding to the publication of new Test and Protect statistics, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"The Scottish Government were totally unprepared for the recent rise in case numbers. The tracing system should never have collapsed in the way it did.

"Some tracing activities were switched off altogether, critical interviews were scaled back dramatically and today the goalposts are moving in how delays are reported.

"Even after all of that the figures still show hundreds of people waiting longer than 3 days to be contacted by tracers. It is also worrying to see that 1,350 more people who tested positive couldn't be contacted.

"Scalebacks and spin should never be the route to meeting contact tracing targets. The system must be built and staffed to withstand whatever the virus throws at it."

ENDS