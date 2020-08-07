Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

"Risky Rishi" should not end furlough scheme

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Chancellor's visit to Scotland this morning and his comments that the furlough scheme will soon end, Scottish Liberal Democrat constitutional affairs spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

“The UK is facing the greatest economic crisis in a century. Despite warnings of mass unemployment, the Chancellor is taking a huge risk pressing ahead to end the furlough scheme, pulling the rug out from under countless households.

"Almost a million people in Scotland have benefited from the various support schemes. Many of them will be thrown back into chaos unless the Chancellor change course and ensures that support continues for the worst-hit sectors and areas still in lockdown.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are also calling for a Green Recovery Plan to create thousands of jobs and tackle the climate crisis. This is how we get Scotland's economy firing on all cylinders once more."

