Rennie: Testing should be available before anyone walks into a classroom

Responding to the First Minister's statement on schools returning, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Despite the best efforts of hardworking teachers and pupils, the educational impact of the pandemic has been enormous.

"If the data is now saying that it is possible to safely relax the rules in a limited number of areas, it is right for the First Minister to prioritise schools. However, that must not come at the expense of the safety of teachers and other school staff. Ministers must have regular asymptomatic testing for teachers and senior pupils in place, not just once schools return but before, so that everyone who walks into a classroom next week can be confident that they are safe.

"We also need the First Minister to beef up the testing and tracing system. In South Korea and Taiwan, their contact tracing system is able to track down superspreaders and crush outbreaks before they can spread further. That is the level of precision and effectiveness that we should be aiming for."

