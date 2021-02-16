Rennie: Quarantine system is full of exemptions and contradictions

Commenting on reports that the first air passengers to be sent to one of Scotland's quarantine hotels have been freed after it emerged they were wrongly detained, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"It's right to take tough measures to stop new strains being imported from abroad but a screw up of this magnitude on day one will seriously risk public trust in this system.

"Tough talk is no use if it is impossible to deliver results. It's ridiculous for the Government to claim that they want travellers from all countries to quarantine when there are so many loopholes built into the system.

"The Transport Secretary must ensure that these opening day jitters are not repeated. In a system already full of exemptions and contradictions, it's imperative that travellers are correctly identified and appropriately directed."

ENDS