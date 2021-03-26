Rennie launches Put Recovery First election campaign

Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie has today kicked off his election tour at The Great Polish Map of Scotland, alongside the party’s lead candidate for South of Scotland, Catriona Bhatia.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“In the next Scottish Parliament, Liberal Democrats will Put Recovery First. That means cutting waits for mental health, delivering a bounce back plan for education, more jobs and action on the climate.

“The SNP will put independence first. No matter what your view on independence, most people would agree that in the wake of a terrible pandemic is not the moment for that.

“We need to bring an end to the poisonous and bitter battle between the SNP and the Conservatives which is dragging Scotland down. The Liberal Democrats are an optimistic, open, outward looking party that will put recovery first.

"We are at the Great Polish Map of Scotland in the Borders to symbolise our aim of winning votes in every part of Scotland because in this fair votes election every vote does count. So if you want to put recovery first then back the Scottish Liberal Democrats.”

