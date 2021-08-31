Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

“Painful waits” for a quarter of A&E attendees

Posted by Media Team | Updated

In response to another week of record A&E waiting times, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has criticised the Health Secretary for publishing a “limp” NHS Recovery Plan.

New figures show just 75.1% of those attending A&E were seen within the SNP’s four-hour target, leaving 6,633 people waiting longer.

This new record follows successive declines in recent weeks, and reports of hospitals under acute pressure. Last week, NHS Lanarkshire postponed non-urgent elective procedures in a bid to reduce strain.  

Commenting, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“Almost a quarter of people attending A&E experience painful waits when they need help the most. In a country that prides itself on its health service, that is utterly depressing. It will also be distressing for staff, who are doing their utmost but are working in impossible conditions.

“The building pressure on the health service has been clear for all to see throughout the pandemic, with the backlog a heavy weight on staff’s shoulders. But the Health Secretary waited until the last possible minute to publish a limp NHS Recovery Plan, that offered little by the way of meaningful or immediate action.

“Hospitals are suffering and need a targeted injection of support and resources. The Health Secretary needs to act now, before we see yet another record break.”

