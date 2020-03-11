Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

“Old-fashioned incompetence” at fault for £250m ferry shambles

Commenting on this morning’s Rural Economy and Connectivity committee evidence session on Ferguson shipyard, which heard from the CMAL chief executive that the cost of the two ferries under construction there could eventually hit £250m, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said:

“We’ve heard a series of conflicting accounts about the mishap strewn saga of building these ferries. So far the evidence suggests it’s not vested interests or corruption, it’s old-fashioned incompetence that has resulted in a £97 million contract spiralling out of control.

“I never want to see such a vast sum of public money thrown around with so little regard to due diligence being done.

“These ferries are of huge importance to our island communities. Senior ministers will need to address the failings throughout this process and ensure that they don’t ever happen again.”

