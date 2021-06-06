Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

New analysis shows 210,000 operations lost to Covid

Posted by Media Team | Updated

New Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis has shown that 210,000 scheduled operations have now been lost to the pandemic and the party has warned that it will need "every ounce" of the government's energy to power through the backlog and end painful waits for patients.

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"These new statistics show the scale of the covid's impact. NHS staff have worked around the clock to protect people from the virus. However, the loss of routine procedures means people are in pain and can't get on with life.

"Patients and staff can't afford any distractions because the backlog is still growing. Catching up on lost treatments and delayed operations is going to need every ounce of ministers' energy and attention.

"The SNP Government says it can now get the NHS working 10% harder. We need to see the details because experts have called it unrealistic. If there is a big red button somewhere why wasn't it pressed earlier because almost every waiting time target has been missed for years.

"We all need to come together to recover from the worst health crisis in 100 years. It will be important to learn from NHS staff which innovations they pioneered during the pandemic will be essential to rebuild the health service. We also need a bigger range of treatment and rehab in local hospitals and to appoint a Patients' Commissioner to stand up for patients because the waits are daunting."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies