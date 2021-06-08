Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

New: 1 in 4 Scots are carers

Posted by Media Team | Updated

New research by Liberal Democrats/Savanta has shown that 25 per cent of adults in Scotland self-identify as someone who has unpaid caring responsibilities for a family member or friend due to illness

In further research commissioned for Carers Week (7 -11 June),  a Carers UK survey revealed 72 per cent of unpaid carers in Scotland have not been able to have a break since the Coronavirus pandemic began. 

Commenting on the research Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie said: 

“Unpaid carers have taken on dramatically increased caring responsibilities during the pandemic. Many carers haven’t been able to take a single break since the pandemic started. Most are simply exhausted,” 

“This pandemic has shown that we are a nation of carers. But people looking after their loved ones are still too often forgotten and ignored by people in power.

“The government must finally recognise the incredible contribution that unpaid carers make and give them the support they deserve. It must give local councils the emergency funding they need to give carers a break.

“Liberal Democrats are standing up for carers and working to build a more caring society as we emerge from this pandemic.”

ENDS

