Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

MSP's comic turn exposes rural broadband failures

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson taking part in a Scottish Parliament committee meeting from the back of his car due to an “unusable” home connection, Scottish Liberal Democrat rural broadband spokesperson and lead candidate for the Highlands and Islands Alan Reid said:

"This comic turn of events will be awfully familiar to many residents of the highlands and islands who frequently have to put up with internet connections that would leave people in the central belt tearing their hair out.

 

"Ministers have announced delay after delay to the R100 project which was supposed to be delivering superfast broadband to homes in Scotland.  

"The SNP promised to sort this out before the 2016 election promise but ministers have utterly failed to do what they said they would do and thousands of homes in rural and remote communities have been let down by this Scottish Government.”

 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies