MSP's comic turn exposes rural broadband failures

Commenting on SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson taking part in a Scottish Parliament committee meeting from the back of his car due to an “unusable” home connection, Scottish Liberal Democrat rural broadband spokesperson and lead candidate for the Highlands and Islands Alan Reid said:

"This comic turn of events will be awfully familiar to many residents of the highlands and islands who frequently have to put up with internet connections that would leave people in the central belt tearing their hair out.

"Ministers have announced delay after delay to the R100 project which was supposed to be delivering superfast broadband to homes in Scotland.

"The SNP promised to sort this out before the 2016 election promise but ministers have utterly failed to do what they said they would do and thousands of homes in rural and remote communities have been let down by this Scottish Government.”

