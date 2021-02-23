More than 100,000 wait for key diagnostic test

Responding to new figures from Public Health Scotland showing that around 101,000 patients in Scotland were waiting for a key diagnostic test on 31st December 2020, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“It is really sad to learn that over 100,000 patients were waiting for a key diagnostic test in December 2020, an increase of 15.3% on the same time last year.

“While it is understandable that the pandemic had an impact on testing, it must be noted that the Scottish Government standard - that no one should be waiting more than six weeks for a diagnostic test - hasn’t been met for over ten years. This year, 44.1% those waiting for a test had been waiting more than six weeks.

“Catching cancer at an early stage can be lifesaving, and yet the Government is failing our people and potentially putting people’s lives at risk. Hopefully after the May 6th election a new government will put recovery first and make that reality.”