Ministers must plug gaps in funding support, not govern by press release

Responding to today's briefing from Audit Scotland and the new blog from Scottish Auditor General Stephen Boyle who writes "it’s getting harder to identify what is, and isn’t, Covid-19 spending... That’s because of the volume of announcements (over 170 to date)", Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Katy Gordon said:

"Scottish businesses have paid the price for SNP ministers governing by press release. The Scottish Government love to announce new funding schemes but too often we discover weeks later that money still hasn't found its way to the businesses who need it.

"Instead the profusion of schemes has made it harder for businesses to know what they are entitled to and harder for taxpayers to track how their money is being spent.

"Ministers need to think carefully about where gaps in support packages lie before they are announced, rather than waiting for excluded groups to make themselves known."