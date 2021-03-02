Law officers used as human shields over Salmond legal advice

Commenting on the revelation that law officers were not asked about releasing legal advice pertaining to the Alex Salmond case until yesterday, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"For weeks ministers tried to suggest that it was the law officers who were preventing this advice from being published. I feel for the Scottish Government lawyers who have been used as human shields as a result of this deception.

"It's a shame that it has taken threats to John Swinney's ministerial career to open the door to these documents being handed to the committee.

"One thing that is clear is that if the SNP had a majority, they would have buried this legal advice for good and would use this committee as whitewash.”

