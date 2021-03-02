“I’m in-awe-cculated!” Stone receives the vaccine.

Jamie Stone, Highlands MP, was this afternoon called to receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The MP was overjoyed to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, administered by NHS staff at the Tain Health Centre.

After receiving the vaccine, Mr Stone commented:

“When I received the call from my local health centre inviting me to come and be vaccinated, I couldn’t book my appointment fast enough. I am in awe at the efficiency of NHS professionals when it comes to administering these jags. My experience was pleasant, quick, and painless.

"For others who have been lucky enough to receive the jag, I thank you for your patience. For the meantime, we must all continue to follow Government guidelines, so to keep ourselves and others safe and to reduce the risk of virus mutation.

"I strongly urge everyone to take up the offer to receive the vaccine, which has passed through meticulous and comprehensive safety testing. One tiny pinch throws a mighty punch when it comes to battling this terrible virus.”

