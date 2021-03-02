Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

“I’m in-awe-cculated!” Stone receives the vaccine.

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Jamie Stone, Highlands MP, was this afternoon called to receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The MP was overjoyed to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, administered by NHS staff at the Tain Health Centre.

 

After receiving the vaccine, Mr Stone commented:

 

“When I received the call from my local health centre inviting me to come and be vaccinated, I couldn’t book my appointment fast enough. I am in awe at the efficiency of NHS professionals when it comes to administering these jags. My experience was pleasant, quick, and painless. 

"For others who have been lucky enough to receive the jag, I thank you for your patience. For the meantime, we must all continue to follow Government guidelines, so to keep ourselves and others safe and to reduce the risk of virus mutation. 

"I strongly urge everyone to take up the offer to receive the vaccine, which has passed through meticulous and comprehensive safety testing. One tiny pinch throws a mighty punch when it comes to battling this terrible virus.”

 

ENDS. 

 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies