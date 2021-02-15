Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

"Give carers a break", Lib Dems say

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey will today launch the party’s campaign to “give carers a break”, calling on the Government to give councils immediate emergency funding so they can provide the support services unpaid carers need to take a weekly break.

In a letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, Ed Davey highlights research from Carers UK showing that:

  • 64% of carers have not been able to take any breaks from their caring role during the pandemic,
  • 74% feel exhausted and worn out as a result of caring during Covid, and
  • 44% say they are reaching breaking point.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the Chancellor to provide local authorities with emergency funding in his Budget on 3rd March at the latest, with a fair Barnett share allocated for Scotland.

Ahead of the campaign launch, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

“People looking after their loved ones during Covid are doing a remarkable and important job in very difficult circumstances.

“Unpaid carers have taken on dramatically increased caring responsibilities. Most haven’t been able to take a single break since the pandemic started. Most are simply exhausted.

“Our wonderful carers deserve more support, but they are too often forgotten and ignored by people in power.

“The Chancellor mustn’t ignore carers any longer. He must provide local councils with emergency funding now, to finally give carers a break.

“Liberal Democrats are standing up for carers and working to build a more caring society as we emerge from this pandemic.”

ENDS

