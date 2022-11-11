“Full confidence” in Williamson shows same old Conservative sleaze

Responding to the news that Rishi Sunak has “full confidence” in Gavin Williamson, despite knowing about the complaint made, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

"Different prime minister, same old Conservative sleaze.

"If Rishi Sunak had any sense of public duty, he would sack Gavin Williamson now. In any other workplace, someone who behaved as he did would have been rightly dismissed for gross misconduct.

"Instead, Williamson is being let off the hook by a prime minister happy to let his integrity be brought into question on a daily basis. Every day Williamson remains in his post is an insult to the decent hardworking people across the country."