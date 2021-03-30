“Experienced and compassionate” Rennie will put recovery first

Speaking after tonight’s leader’s debate, campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“What people have seen tonight is that Willie Rennie is the experienced and compassionate leader that Scotland needs.

“Whenever he spoke he was authoritative and made the case to put the recovery first. From BiFab to jobs in the North East, from mental health to education, he was speaking up for people in Scotland.

“He was sincere in wanting to put the divisive and bitter arguments behind us and for the country to come together to put recovery first.”

“He is someone who has built bridges and got things done. Vote Willie Rennie’s Scottish Liberal Democrat to put recovery first.”

ENDS