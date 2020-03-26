Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

“Distasteful” MP suggests settling scores “under the cover of coronavirus”

Commenting on today’s column in the Scotsman from East Lothian MP Kenny Macaskill in which he calls for a “reckoning” in the SNP and says that resignations should take place “quietly under the cover of coronavirus”, Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said:

“I am appalled that once again senior SNP figures seem to care more about internal bickering than the public good. With a national crisis facing us, perhaps Alex Salmond’s proxies should put the settling of grievances aside and focus on supporting and reassuring their constituents.

“In particular, the idea that the coronavirus crisis should be used as cover for settling scores comes across as particularly distasteful. Nothing should distract from the immense amount of hard work taking place to save lives”

