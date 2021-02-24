Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Conservative plan would have stripped £600m of health funding

Posted by Media Team

Commenting on this afternoon's Conservative debate on local government funding, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"The Conservatives have got it monumentally wrong today.

"Under today’s Conservative plan, more than £600million would have been automatically removed from the NHS Scotland annual budget between 2018 and 2023.  

"I think people in Scotland expect their parliament to judge the different needs not just delete £600m of health spending because a Conservative computer told them to. 

"What we need is a fair funding settlement that involves local government in its creation and creates the transparency and fairness we want. 

"And it will allow us to deal with difficult problems, such as integrating health and social care without being saddled with an inflexible funding system."

