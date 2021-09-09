Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

'Commitment to refugees will fail without funding to local councils' Jamie Stone MP

Speaking on an Urgent Question to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross and spokesperson for Defence today urged the Government to supply proper funding to local councils to support refugees coming to the UK from Afghanistan. 

After speaking in the Chamber, Mr Stone commented:

"It is absolutely crucial that local councils across the whole of the UK are supported as we welcome refugees into our country. We cannot allow for our communities to crack during this time of increased pressure. It's simple, if local councils are not properly funded by the UK Government, the commitment to refugees will fail. This will worst of all affect the most vulnerable in society and ignite a fire for Afghan refugees who only recently escaped the frying pan. 

I can only speak for the Highlands, but I can confidently say that we want to provide asylum for those who need it. This is not the time to pass the blame between devolved nations. The UK must come together to put right the wrongs we, as one nation, have made."

Alisdair Christie - Deputy Leader of the Highland Council and Scottish Liberal Democrat Councillor for Inverness Ness-side - also commented:

"The Highland Council is ready and willing to resettle refugees through the UK resettlement scheme. It is now crucial that local authorities are properly supported with funding from central government, so we can do right by those who have been forced to flee Afghanistan."

