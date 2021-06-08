Cole-Hamilton calls for plan to drive down waiting times as A&E attendance rises

Responding to today's A&E figures which who the highest number of Scots attend an A&E department since February 2020, of whom 85.7.% were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, well below the Scottish Government target of 95%, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"The burden on A&E services is only going to rise as more of society opens up again.

"We need an urgent action plan to ensure that services are not overrun. NHS staff have gone above and beyond the call of duty over the past 18 months. Now the Scottish Government need to ensure that they have the support and resources they need to get services back on track.

"The A&E target being missed was practically a weekly occurrence before the pandemic. Just going back to how things were is not good enough. The new Health Secretary needs to commit to driving down waiting times and ensuring that Scots no longer have to sit in pain for hours on end."