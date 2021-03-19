Cole-Hamilton calls for investigation into use of do not resuscitate orders.

Scottish Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton has today backed calls from Age Scotland for an investigation into the use of Do Not Resuscitate orders during the Covid pandemic.

Commenting after Age Scotland chief executive Brian Sloan wrote to Healthcare Improvement Scotland to call for an investigation, Mr Cole-Hamilton said

"Our health service has faced an incredibly challenging period but it's absolutely unconscionable that older people could be pushed into making major decisions like this.

"Everyone deserves kind, compassionate and informed support throughout their journey through the health service.

"An inquiry into the use of these orders would be a concrete step towards reassuring older people and their families, that their wishes will be respected, and their rights protected."

