Clarity needed on testing and vaccine passports

Responding to the First Minister's route map out of lockdown, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"There is a broad consensus in the country on the caution required and we must never forget that there are many harms like mental health and education, not just covid, which is why we need to move to ease as soon as we can without allowing the virus to get out of control again.

"The measures today are broadly similar to those early measures announced by Boris Johnson on Monday with an earlier, if phased, easing on schools and two-person outdoor limit and a slightly later easing on shops. I agree with that approach.

On care home visiting he added:

"There have been many false dawns of care home visiting. My hope that this is not another one and that families, separated for months, can be safely together again."

On vaccine passports he said:

"In the past the First Minister was sceptical about vaccine passports. Now she has left the door open for their use.

"I am concerned that vaccine passports are slowly gaining traction but we don’t want a two tier society which would exacerbate inequalities.”