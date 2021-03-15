Carmichael: Scottish Conservatives are smoke and mirrors

Responding to Douglas Ross’ speech to the Scottish Conservative conference, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael said:

“The Scottish Conservatives are all smoke and mirrors. Douglas Ross is proposing a new retraining scheme mostly funded by just shuffling around money from existing programs.

“The Scottish Conservatives have already disposed of one leader for the crime of not being Ruth Davidson. If this is the best Douglas Ross can do perhaps, they should start planning for another 90th minute substitution.

“Unlike the Scottish Conservatives who are committed to Boris Johnson’s Brexit agenda, Scottish Liberal Democrats have a positive plan to put the recovery first and invest in mental health, education and jobs.”

