Carmichael: Douglas Ross is 'Dark and divisive'

Responding to comments from Douglas Ross this morning, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“Lib Dems will work with others to deliver a constructive and ambitious plan for recovery but Douglas Ross’s politics are far too dark and divisive.

“We will focus on winning seats and ensuring that the next government is focused on putting the recovery first, not independence.

“As a football referee Douglas Ross has a knack for uniting the fans of opposing teams. As a party leader he seems to do the exact opposite.”