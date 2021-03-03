Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Budget: Crushed hopes for small businesses

Christine Jardine MP, Treasury Spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, reacted to the budget:

“Small businesses across the country remain on the brink, while millions of workers remain excluded from Government support altogether.

"Small businesses were looking to the Chancellor to give them a lifeline - something to give them hope of getting through the next few months. Instead for many, the Chancellors paltry proposals for small business support will have crushed those hopes.

 

“From beauticians to launderettes, florists to café owners - small businesses in our communities and the millions who depend on them are left looking over a cliff-edge. The Chancellor had the opportunity to save them today, but instead he fell far short of what is needed.

“We needed a plan today which was ambitious for the small businesses which are the heart of our local communities and set us on the road towards a strong and green economy of the future”.

