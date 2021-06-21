Bloody minded SNP finally concede need for education reform

Responding to the to the publication of the OECD Report, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“If the SNP Government has not been so bloody minded for so long pupils and teachers may not have been subjected the inadequacies of the structure and support provided by the SQA and Education Scotland.

“The exams chaos two years on the trot, the sluggish support provided through the pandemic and the declining international performance could have been avoided if the SNP government had listened.

“There has been an impenetrable bubble at the top of Scottish education for far too long. After years of campaigning by Scottish Liberal Democrats and others it looks as though that bubble may finally be set to burst.

“On top of these long overdue reforms of the SQA and Education Scotland we need a comprehensive package of bounce back support for pupils.”

ENDS