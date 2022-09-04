Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

“Anti-democratic” SNP conduct 280,000 tests despite Parliament voting to abolish them

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today accused the SNP of behaving in a way that is “profoundly undemocratic” as he revealed that, despite the Scottish Parliament voting to halt testing of P1 pupils in September 2018, more than 280,000 tests have since been conducted. 

A parliamentary question from Mr Rennie to Education Secretary Shirley Anne-Somerville has revealed that at least 283,771 tests have been conducted since 20 September 2018. 

On 19 September 2018, the Scottish Parliament voted by 63 votes to 61 for a motion which called on the Scottish Government to halt the tests in P1. The Scottish Greens were among those who voted for the tests to be scrapped.

Despite a 2021 manifesto commitment to “end” the “stress and pressure” assessments, a further 87,264 tests have been conducted on four and five-year-olds on the Greens’ watch, after they went into government with the SNP.

Willie Rennie said: 

“Teacher’s unequivocal message is that these pointless tests tells them nothing they do not already know. It is a complete waste of time and gets in the way of learning.

“When Boris Johnson tried to give the Westminster parliament the run around, SNP MPs were filing legal bids and filling up the airwaves about how atrocious it all was. Now that it is their own government doing something so profoundly undemocratic, all we hear is silence. 

“The SNP only want the Scottish Parliament to be a talking shop for independence. They don’t like accountability, transparency or doing what is best for our children. The Education Secretary is delusional if she thinks these tests are helping. 

“These figures are equally damning for the Scottish Greens. They stood with the Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Conservatives in voting for these to be abolished but now they hide behind the sofa as these tests carry on. They have put nationalism before the needs of these four and five-year-olds.  

“The Scottish Parliament needs a formal mechanism for holding to account ministers and members who are in contempt of Parliament.  

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will stand up and make sure the voices of teachers and parents are heard. It’s time to end the SNP’s standardised national testing and Thatcherite league tables.”  

