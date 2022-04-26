Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

"A ghastly and deadly legacy" - Stone implores Government to aid Ukraine in disposing of landmines

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross and spokesperson for Defence, has issued a plea to the Ministry of Defence to lend its support to Ukrainians attempting to dispose landmines left by Russian forces.

Mr Stone relayed that in a recent meeting with representatives of the Servant of the People Party (a sister party of the Liberal Democrats), they outlined an ask that the UK provides de-mining support to the Ukrainian Government.

Mr Stone commented:

"Ukraine is now the most mined country in the world. Following the retreat of Russian forces from around Kyiv, it is vitally important that areas which are back under the control of Ukrainian forces are de-mined. However, the Ukrainian services do not have the necessary technological equipment to carry out these operations in a safe manner. Tragically, last week several people died while carrying out de-mining operations in Ukraine.

"The UK must lend its support to rid Ukraine of this ghastly and deadly legacy. I am pleased to hear that the Secretary of State will be looking at this issue with urgency."

