Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

1 in 8 experience stalking and harassment

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat equalities spokesperson Caron Lindsay has today called on the Scottish Government to do more to encourage victims of stalking and harassment to come forward as new figures revealed that almost one in eight adults had experienced at least one type of stalking and harassment.

The Scottish Crime and Justice Survey 2019/20 showed:

  • Almost one-in-eight adults (11.8%) experienced at least one type of stalking and harassment within the previous 12 months. 
  • The most common type of stalking and harassment reported in the SCJS was being sent unwanted messages by text, email, messenger or posts on social media sites.
  • The police were informed about the most recent incident in around one-in-ten cases.
  • There has been an increase in the proportion citing their gender, gender identity or perception of this as a possible motivating factor, from 5% in 2012/13 to 11% in 2019/20

Caron Lindsay said:

"Stalking and harassment can be truly terrifying and make people's lives a misery.  This survey shows women reporting being followed four times more than men.

"I'm concerned that only one-in-ten cases were reported to the police. It shows the scale of the problem and a lack of confidence that complaints will be heard and taken seriously. The Scottish Government needs to do far more to get people to come forward.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have today called for an expert commission into violence against women and girls and for it to report back to Parliament with recommendations within a year."

 

ENDS

