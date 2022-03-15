£150 grant will not be enough for families in need

Responding to the news that Scottish households are starting to receive a letter to inform them that they are eligible for the Government’s £150 Cost of Living Award, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie has criticised the SNP for failing to provide enough help to those who need it the most.

To be eligible to receive the award, as of February 2022 people must either be living in a dwelling in a Council Tax valuation band, liable for Council Tax and receiving Council Tax Reduction/Second Adult Rebate or living in a dwelling for Council Tax with a valuation band A to D.

Mr Rennie said:

“As the cost-of-living skyrockets and Russia’s war threatens the prices of everyday stable foods, people are having to choose between heating and eating. This response from the government is completely insufficient to meet the scale of the challenge.

“As a first line of defence, the Finance Secretary should have targeted this support to those most affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

"The reality is that it will take a lot more than one £150 payment for families to weather the coming storm. That's why Scottish Liberal Democrats have put forward proposals to cancel the SNP/Green rail fare rise, reverse council cuts, boost disability benefits and invest in insulation to cut the cost of heating bills. That's just a few of the radical solutions necessary to shepherd Scotland through this crisis."