900 mistakenly told to isolate risk missing Christmas

Commenting on reports that 900 people were mistakenly told to self-isolate after a Protect Scotland app error, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"This mistake cancelled a lot of people's Christmases' and will not realise the error until it's too late. They may be isolating when they could be celebrating.

"The First Minister encouraged people to ring up and find out whether they had mistakenly been told to isolate, only for those people to be told to decide for themselves.

"Errors like this do nothing to help public trust in the systems that are supposed to be keeping us safe.