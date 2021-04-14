Top 5 Reasons to Vote Scottish Lib Dem

Here are 5 positive reasons to back Willie Rennie’s Liberal Democrats to Put Recovery First for Scotland:

1. 👩🏻‍🏫 Help Education Bounce Back

After the year we've had an all our children have missed out on, Liberal Democrats will make Scottish Education the best again.

Liberal Democrats will increase pupil-support assistants, guarantee a job for all qualified teachers to cut class sizes, invest in residential and outdoor learning and raise literacy and numeracy standards.

2. 👩🏼‍⚕️ Take Action on the Mental Health Crisis

Liberal Democrats will tackle the Mental Health Crisis which affects so many in Scotland.

We will cut waiting times for treatment, train more counsellors and create more local services and value care workers by boosting their skills and pay.

3. 💼 Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

Every vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats is a vote to save a generation from unemployment.

Liberal Democrats will introduce a job guarantee for young people, create new jobs in clean-tech and green energy to future-proof careers, and give a tax break for high street shops to help them survive and compete with online.

4. 🌍 Tackle our Climate Emergency

Our planet can't wait while our Parliament is distracted with arguments from the past, which is why Willie Rennie wants a Green Recovery from the pandemic.

We will invest in green technology like offshore wind and hydrogen power, open new railways, improve local bus connections, make cycling safer and we will build a Scottish network of rapid chargers to help the switch to electric cars.

5. ...Put Recovery First, not Independence 🇬🇧

After the year we've all had, Willie Rennie wants to spend every minute of the next Five years focused on the Recovery.

Willie's Liberal Democrats will reform the UK to a federal future, keep our close relationship with our neighbours in Europe and focus on recovering from the pandemic, not repeating the divisive arguments of the past.