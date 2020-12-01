Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

4 in 10 young people waiting too long for mental health treatment

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that just 60.6% of children who started mental health treatment in the quarter ending September 2020 did so within 18 weeks, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"Whether it's a first appointment or a crushing need for help, nobody should be left waiting for expert help. But it's happening routinely. Under this SNP Government there were record numbers of children waiting over a year for help before the pandemic even struck. 
 
“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press for much more investment in mental health, the creation of specialist beds for young people north of Dundee, alongside new practitioners in every single GP surgery and A&E department to tackle the waiting times crisis.
 
"These young people need a needle-sharp focus on recovery. They can't wait in the queue behind another referendum."
 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies