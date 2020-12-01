4 in 10 young people waiting too long for mental health treatment

Responding to the news that just 60.6% of children who started mental health treatment in the quarter ending September 2020 did so within 18 weeks, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"Whether it's a first appointment or a crushing need for help, nobody should be left waiting for expert help. But it's happening routinely. Under this SNP Government t here were record numbers of children waiting over a year for help before the pandemic even struck.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to press for much more investment in mental health, the creation of specialist beds for young people north of Dundee, alongside new practitioners in every single GP surgery and A&E department to tackle the waiting times crisis.

