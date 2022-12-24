43,000 Scots were homeless last Christmas

Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Paul McGarry has today demanded the

SNP set out fresh plans to tackle homelessness, as research undertaken by the party

revealed that 29,000 adults and almost 14,000 children were without a home last

Christmas.

A parliamentary question submitted by the party has revealed that on 25 December 2021:



• There were 25,458 live homelessness applications, covering 29,196 adults and

13,876 children.

• The local authority with the highest number of homelessness applications was

Edinburgh with 5,470 live applications covering 6,532 adults and 3,379 children.

• Glasgow, Fife and West Lothian also each recorded more than 2,000 homeless

individuals.



To tackle homelessness, Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for the Scottish Government

to:



• Take forward the Housing First and Rapid Rehousing principles to end rough sleeping

and homelessness, by providing both housing and other support services to

individuals in need.

• Address the additional challenges for young homeless people with special pathways

to link suitable jobs and training to housing.

• Bring forward new legislation which would strengthen the duties on public bodies to

prevent homelessness.

• Offer help to renovate loans to bring derelict homes back into use.

• Build 60,000 affordable homes to help address homelessness, including 40,000 for

social rent – a more ambitious target than the SNP/Green Government’s target.

• Increase the number of homes constructed for social rent and re-establish

social renting as a valid long-term option for people.



Mr McGarry, who was made homeless himself at 16, said:

“At Christmas time most of us take for granted that we will be comfortable and secure with

a roof over our heads.

“These figures show that tens of thousands of Scots are not so lucky. Many will be trapped

in unstable situations, sofa-surfing or even living on the streets.

“This year temporary council accommodation is more stretched than ever. Living without a

secure home takes a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health. It also sets back

children’s development in a way that can leave them worse off for life.

“After a decade and a half in charge, the SNP have barely made a dent. It’s time to get to

work building thousands more social homes across Scotland, offering new help to renovate

loans to bring derelict homes back into use and strengthen our commitment to ending

homelessness across Scotland.”