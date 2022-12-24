Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

43,000 Scots were homeless last Christmas

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Paul McGarry has today demanded the
SNP set out fresh plans to tackle homelessness, as research undertaken by the party
revealed that 29,000 adults and almost 14,000 children were without a home last
Christmas.

A parliamentary question submitted by the party has revealed that on 25 December 2021:

• There were 25,458 live homelessness applications, covering 29,196 adults and
13,876 children.
• The local authority with the highest number of homelessness applications was
Edinburgh with 5,470 live applications covering 6,532 adults and 3,379 children.
• Glasgow, Fife and West Lothian also each recorded more than 2,000 homeless
individuals.

To tackle homelessness, Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for the Scottish Government
to:

• Take forward the Housing First and Rapid Rehousing principles to end rough sleeping
and homelessness, by providing both housing and other support services to
individuals in need.
• Address the additional challenges for young homeless people with special pathways
to link suitable jobs and training to housing.
• Bring forward new legislation which would strengthen the duties on public bodies to
prevent homelessness.
• Offer help to renovate loans to bring derelict homes back into use.
• Build 60,000 affordable homes to help address homelessness, including 40,000 for
social rent – a more ambitious target than the SNP/Green Government’s target.
• Increase the number of homes constructed for social rent and re-establish
social renting as a valid long-term option for people.

Mr McGarry, who was made homeless himself at 16, said:
“At Christmas time most of us take for granted that we will be comfortable and secure with
a roof over our heads.
“These figures show that tens of thousands of Scots are not so lucky. Many will be trapped
in unstable situations, sofa-surfing or even living on the streets.
“This year temporary council accommodation is more stretched than ever. Living without a
secure home takes a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health. It also sets back
children’s development in a way that can leave them worse off for life.
“After a decade and a half in charge, the SNP have barely made a dent. It’s time to get to
work building thousands more social homes across Scotland, offering new help to renovate
loans to bring derelict homes back into use and strengthen our commitment to ending
homelessness across Scotland.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies