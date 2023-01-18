40 MSPs call on government to rethink Men's Shed funding cut

40 cross-party MSPs have called on the Deputy First Minister John Swinney to rethink the Scottish Government's proposed cut to support for the Men’s Shed movement in Scotland.

Last month, Mr Swinney announced plans to reverse a commitment to provide core and development funding to the Scottish Men’s Shed Association, which has supported the establishment and development of men's sheds across Scotland since 2014. The decision has promoted more than 3,600 people to sign a petition calling for a rethink.

In parliament, a motion lodged by Alex Rowley MSP has already gained support from MSPs representing every political party. Now, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett, Scottish Labour MSP Alex Rowley and SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson have joined forces to gather support for the letter which warns the proposed cut could put "unsupported pressure on thousands of volunteers" and lead to the "collapse of this national treasure".

There are over 200 men's sheds in Scotland today across all 32 local authorities. They support more than 10,000 men aged over 18 to develop new hobbies and skills, while helping tackle social isolation as part of a movement with a proven track record around the world for improving mental health amongst men.

Commenting, Liam McArthur, Alexander Burnett, Alex Rowley and Kenneth Gibson said:

"The Men’s Shed movement has been a tremendous success over recent years with the number of Sheds and ‘Shedders’ across the country continuing to grow.

"While every men's shed is unique, they all provide a common purpose in providing men a place to gather, work and relax. Increasingly, it is recognised that these facilities make a tangible difference in efforts to tackle loneliness, social isolation and mental ill health.

"As we approach the tenth anniversary of the SMSA, now more than ever we need to redouble our commitment to the growth of this movement in Scotland. This is particularly critical in the context of the cost-of-living crisis and as part of our recovery from the pandemic.

"The Men’s Shed movement has long enjoyed strong cross-party support in Parliament. MSPs across the political spectrum recognise the value and importance of what sheds deliver in their constituencies and regions. Hopefully, this cross-party message of support for SMSA will prompt the Scottish Government to rethink its proposed cut and continue providing the modest level of funding that helps do so much good in communities the length and breadth of Scotland."

SMSA Chief Executive Jason Schroeder added:

"The SMSA has grown the Scottish Men's Sheds movement from an initiatory idea in 2014 into the biggest and most successful men's health movement in Scotland. This is now the time to invest so we continue to not only provide much needed stability and sustainability post Covid to existing Sheds and developing groups, but we are there to support the new Shed groups which continue to emerge.

"With Scotland having presently only reached 40% of its full potential we have much work ahead of us to be able to support this exponential growth. This is incredibly positive where ten years ago there was no solution to engaging voluntarily the large 'hard to reach' sector of the population. We have successfully brought that to the table and request the required three-year discretionary funding is forthcoming so we can continue to meet the need of this fiscal saving and life enhancing community health empowerment movement."