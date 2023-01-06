30,000 social worker days lost to mental ill health in just one year

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today revealed new figures

showing that more than 30,000 social worker days were lost to mental ill health in just one

year.

27 councils responded to a Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information request,

revealing that in 2021/22:



• 30,649 days were lost to mental ill health.

• Glasgow reported the highest absences, with 8,539 days lost, followed by North

Lanarkshire with 3,387 days lost.



The Scottish Government is currently proposing to fold social work into their plans for

a centralised care service. This comes despite Social Work Scotland and others suggesting

that there needed to be more evidence of the benefits to including these services, what

should be kept from the current delivery, and more consultation with relevant service users.



Commenting on the figures, Alex Cole-Hamilton said:



“These are shocking figures for just a single year. Social workers deal with some of the

toughest cases imaginable and it is no wonder that it takes a toll on people’s mental health.

“The last thing these hardworking staff needs is to be folded into a billion-pound

bureaucracy answerable to ministers and insensitive to local demands.

“To make social work a profession of choice, the Scottish Government should be focused on

improving pay, conditions and personal development opportunities, rather than making

social work just one small part of a vast machine with ministers at the head.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose the SNP’s disastrous and expensive

takeover of social work and social care.”