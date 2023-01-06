Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

30,000 social worker days lost to mental ill health in just one year

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today revealed new figures
showing that more than 30,000 social worker days were lost to mental ill health in just one
year.

27 councils responded to a Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information request,
revealing that in 2021/22:

• 30,649 days were lost to mental ill health.
• Glasgow reported the highest absences, with 8,539 days lost, followed by North
Lanarkshire with 3,387 days lost.

The Scottish Government is currently proposing to fold social work into their plans for
a centralised care service. This comes despite Social Work Scotland and others suggesting
that there needed to be more evidence of the benefits to including these services, what
should be kept from the current delivery, and more consultation with relevant service users.

Commenting on the figures, Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“These are shocking figures for just a single year. Social workers deal with some of the
toughest cases imaginable and it is no wonder that it takes a toll on people’s mental health.
“The last thing these hardworking staff needs is to be folded into a billion-pound
bureaucracy answerable to ministers and insensitive to local demands.
“To make social work a profession of choice, the Scottish Government should be focused on
improving pay, conditions and personal development opportunities, rather than making
social work just one small part of a vast machine with ministers at the head.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose the SNP’s disastrous and expensive
takeover of social work and social care.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies