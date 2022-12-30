Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

226,000 nursing and midwifery days lost to mental ill health last year

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has
today criticised the Scottish Government for failing to combat pressures faced by nurses and
midwives, as he revealed that 226,885 days of nursing and midwifery staff time were lost to
mental ill health in 2021/22.

Freedom of information requests submitted by the Scottish Liberal Democrats to all of
Scotland’s health boards revealed that:

• In 2021/22, 226,885 days of nursing and midwifery time were lost to mental ill
health. This is the equivalent of 621 years.
• NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde reported the highest number of nursing and
midwifery days lost to mental ill health, with a total of 68,165 lost days.
• There has been an 11% increase in nursing and midwifery mental health absences
from 2020/21, when the number of days lost stood at 204,764.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

“Day after day, nurses go beyond the call of duty. During the pandemic that meant risking
their own lives to care for others. These figures emphasise the heavy toll of that work on the
mental health of staff.
“And these are not just numbers. These are people struggling, people who need real
solutions - not another decade of SNP mismanagement.
“The Scottish Government has been stubbornly pig-headed when it comes to easing the
pressures on our dedicated NHS workers. They have repeatedly opposed and ignored
Scottish Liberal Democrat calls for a burnout prevention plan and a staff assembly. These
policies would guarantee annual leave, ensure safe levels of staffing and put the experience
of those on the frontline at the heart of tackling the crisis in our NHS.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats will provide new hope for nurses and midwives. During what
will surely be the hardest winter, nurses and midwives need to know that my party is in
their corner.”

