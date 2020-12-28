Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

1 in 8 senior mental health roles empty

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today warned that Scotland’s national mental health will not recover from the pandemic unless the Scottish Government get serious about staffing, as research by the party revealed that 1 in 8 senior mental health roles are currently vacant.  

Freedom of information requests submitted by Scottish Liberal Democrats to all 14 Scottish health boards reveals:  

  • 82 consultant psychiatrist roles out of 632 are currently vacant.  
  • Both NHS Western Isles and NHS Orkney do not have permanent consultant psychiatrists in place  
  • NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire have the highest number of vacancies with 14.  

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have championed the cause of our national mental health for several years but the reality is that there is serious work still to be done.  

“Even before the pandemic there were thousands of children waiting more than a year for treatment and no one seriously imagines that the situation has got better.  

“These figures show gaping holes in mental health staffing. Not only is this bad for patients but it piles pressure on other services like accident and emergency.  

“The Scottish Government must get serious about staffing. They must invest in a proper national health service recovery plan that includes proposals that ensure our national mental health is a priority and puts the staff and resources in place to make that happen.”  

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies