Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

1 in 20 patients in pain wait a year for treatment

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today urged "compassion and urgent treatment for patients in pain" as new figures revealed that 1 in 20 patients referred for chronic pain have to wait over a year for treatment.

The figures published by Public Health Scotland reveal that during the quarter ending 30 June 2021 112 patients, or 5.4% of the total number who presented, waited a year or more to be seen. 250 patients waited between 24 and 51 weeks during the same period. 

Chronic Pain Services are measured as part of the 18 Weeks Referral to Treatment Standard.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"A year long wait for treatment must be the longest year of these unfortunate people's lives. Sadly this is the reality for far too many Scots.

"The Scottish Government needs to show some compassion and deliver the support and resources necessary to help hospitals deliver urgent treatment for patients in pain.

"Over the coming months Scottish Liberal Democrats will be setting out plans to give new hope for all those languishing on medical waiting lists or suffering from the lingering impact of the pandemic. The Scottish Government has neglected our health service for far too long."

