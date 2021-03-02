Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

1,892 children and 5,452 adults wait more than a year for treatment

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to new mental health waiting times statistics for the end of 2020 showing a record 1,892 children and 5,452 adults waiting more than year for treatment, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie commented:

"There were already a record number of children waiting over a year for treatment at the outset of the pandemic, years into the SNP Government's mental health strategy. Now they number nearly 2,000, with record numbers of adults waiting over a year too.

"A year feels like a lifetime if you are waiting for help. Problems that can start small become crises. Frontline staff are working tirelessly but there aren't enough of them.

"In the past month Scottish Liberal Democrats have led the Parliament in declaring a mental health crisis, against the wishes of the government, and secured £120 million more for mental health in the course of our budget negotiations with ministers.

"This should be the platform for a new government that puts recovery first and transforms mental health services. Scottish Liberal Democrats want to get you fast access to help whenever you need it through a serious expansion of the mental health workforce. It is time to finally end the scandalous waits of over a year. "

 

