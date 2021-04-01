Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

1,700 teachers hit out at FM over casual contracts

Responding to a letter to the First Minister from over 1,700 qualified Scottish teachers who are unable to secure permanent employment for the coming year, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie commented: 

"When I raised this with the First Minister in parliament, I was told it was all fine. But this letter proves that the casualisation of the teaching workforce is a very real problem. 

"Teachers moved mountains during the pandemic. They worked through impossible circumstances, to give children and young people the best education they could. It's a disgrace that thousands now can't be guaranteed a job for them next year. 

"Just as we needed everyone available to boost our NHS last year, we need every teaching talent to support the education bounce back.  

"Scottish Liberal Democrats have a bounce back plan for education, and that starts with a teacher job guarantee for August. No teacher should be unemployed or feel underemployed."

 

