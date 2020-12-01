135,000 operations lost to Covid

Responding to the new analysis showing that 135,000 scheduled operations have now been lost to the pandemic, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"These statistics are terrible reminder of the wider harm being caused by COVID-19. While the NHS works hard to protect people from the virus, the impact on normal procedures means people are in pain, conditions are deteriorating and they are being prevented from getting on in life.

"The backlog continues to grow. It shows the need for a robust NHS recovery plan which maximises capacity while also keeping patients and staff safe. It also shows why people need the Scottish Government to have a needle-sharp focus on recovery, because they can't wait in the queue behind another referendum."