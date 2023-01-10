12 hours waits in A&E 22 times higher on Yousaf's watch

Responding to new figures showing that last week only 56% of attendees at Scotland's A&E departments were seen within the four-hour target time, alongside record numbers waiting over 8 and 12 hours, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton criticised the failure of Humza Yousaf's NHS recovery plans.

Compared to when Humza Yousaf became Health Secretary in May 2021:

Compliance with the 4 hour target has dropped by over 30 percentage points.

12 times more people are waiting over 8 hours in A&E.

22 times more people are waiting over 12 hours in A&E.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has estimated that long waits have contributed to hundreds of avoidable deaths in 2022.



Alex Cole-Hamilton said:



"Over a year ago the Scottish Government put forward its plans to help the NHS recover. However, on the Health Secretary's watch since taking office in May 2021, every measure of A&E waits has gotten worse.



"22 times as many Scots are now waiting over 12 hours in our A&E departments than when he became Health Secretary. That is an atrocious record from our Health Secretary, so it is no wonder the First Minister stood in for him to take the heat from the press. He is out of his depth.



“Despite this mounting crisis, Humza Yousaf has opposed and voted down Scottish Liberal Democrat calls for a burnout prevention strategy, a staff assembly that puts their expertise to good use and an urgent inquiry into the avoidable deaths linked to the crisis in emergency care.



“The Health Secretary must offer something new and radical to support the NHS now, because staff and patients cannot keep being taken for granted any longer. If Humza Yousaf cannot do that, then he will have to go.”