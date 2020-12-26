Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

12,000 kids without a home last Christmas

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Paul McGarry has today demanded the SNP take “urgent and drastic” action to tackle homelessness, after an investigation by the Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed that more than 12,000 children and 25,000 adults were homeless last Christmas. 

In 2015 there were 10,508 children within live homeless applications on Christmas day. In 2019 that number was 12,467, alongside a further 25,832 adults. 

Mr McGarry, who was made homeless himself at 16, said: 

“At this time of year most of us can rely upon a comfortable and secure roof above our heads. These statistics show thousands upon thousands are not so lucky. 

“In the past four years, the number of children part of a live homeless application on Christmas day has risen almost 20%. That’s a heart-breaking statistic. 

“Whether it’s living on the streets, sofa-surfing or shuttling between temporary accommodation, these situations take a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health. It also exerts a huge toll on children’s education and development.

“Scotland is a wealthy and prosperous country. We can do so much better than this.

“The work that was done at the outset of the pandemic to house people was remarkable. But it also left many people wondering why it needed this crisis for government to mount a concerted effort to stop people being left outside.

“The SNP must urgently grasp the opportunity to build more social housing and ensure councils have resources to fix poor housing. There are thousands of neglected and vacant properties across the country which, with the right incentives, could be renovated to boost the housing stock. 

“We also need to see advice services given the support and resources they need to help people in need, not being permanently left hanging by a thread. 

“With common sense policies and a needle-sharp focus, we can tackle homelessness in 2021.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies