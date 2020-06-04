125 hospital virus cases outside COVID wards

Commenting on new information from the Scottish Government confirming that in the period up to 3 June, Health Boards reported to Health Protection Scotland (HPS) a total of 125 incidents involving COVID-19 cases outside the COVID-19 wards, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Healthcare staff have worked hard to keep COVID-19 from spreading through hospitals.

“I have been speaking up for the many people who are suffering from delays to operations and treatment for non-virus health issues. From people requiring gall bladders removed to hip replacements done to GP care provided there is a lot of pain and anxiety. I want non urgent operations to restart as soon as possible when it is safe to do so.

"With the number of new cases decreasing, I want Ministers to reconsider the speed of the return of non-urgent procedures so that people waiting can get the care they need."