Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

119,000 Scots now dealing with long Covid

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has this afternoon urged the First Minister to get her act together on long Covid after new figures published by the Office for National Statistics showed the number of people in Scotland reporting the condition had risen to 119,000.

Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for: 

  • Specialist long Covid clinics in every health board, 
  • The training of long Covid community nurses to offer in-home support,   
  • Country-wide access to long Covid physiotherapy and multi-disciplinary rehab, 
  • A policy of no financial detriment for workers who are absent forlong periods of time due to long Covid.  

Mr Cole-Hamilton said:  

“The long tail of the pandemic is the tens of thousands of Scots who are finding themselves with serious and debilitating nature condition and little in the way of support

“GPs and charities are doing their best but we need specialist Covid clinics as a one-stop shop. There is a real advantage in being able to see the medical professionals you need in one place. It could be combined with other help to access wider support and financial advice.

“Many of the people who suffer from Long Covid end up experiencing significant financial challenges either because they are unable to work, or they are having to shell out for treatment or health investigations. 

"A month ago I revealed that just 1,157 referrals had been made to Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland's long Covid service since it went live in April last year. Nicola Sturgeon needs to get her act together to help people with long Covid."

