Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

10 announcements the Health Secretary should make immediately to help end NHS crisis

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today set out a series of proposals to support NHS patients and staff that he urged the Scottish Health Secretary to immediately adopt.

The proposals are as follows:

 

  • Finally strike a fresh pay deal that guarantees better working conditions and safe staffing levels with NHS staff representatives.  
  • Outline specific dates by which long waits for key procedures will have been cleared and replace the toothless treatment time guarantee with real time information on how waits for operations and diagnostic procedures.
  • Withdrawing legislation for a centralised power grab of social care and instead investing that money into services and staff.  
  • A burnout prevention strategy to guarantee shift lengths and time off. This will help to stop the surge of staff leaving the NHS.
  • A staff assembly that puts the expertise of frontline staff at the forefront of designing a route out of the crisis.
  • An urgent inquiry into the wave of avoidable deaths linked to the crisis in emergency care.  
  • Finally invest in the hosts of new training places that will be necessary for a real recovery plan" including increase the number of training places for GPs, consultants, psychiatrists and counsellors.
  • Embed more nurses, mental health professionals, dieticians and physiotherapists with GPs so that people can get a wider range of diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care within their community. This would reduce pressure on GPs and on our hospitals and paramedics, saving crucial time and money elsewhere in the NHS.
  • More counsellors in schools and a single point of contact for those on waiting lists to reduce the pressure on CAMHS services.
  • A rewrite of the NHS Recovery Plan so that dentists are properly recognised and for the reform of the funding structure so that dentists can return to taking on NHS patients.

 

 

Outlining the proposals, Mr Cole-Hamilton said:

 

“The Health Secretary seems out of ideas for tackling the winter crisis so here is a list of ideas to get him started.

 

“It's clear that whatever the Health Secretary might say, staff on the frontline realise this is an emergency.

 

"The Royal College of Emergency Medicine is warning that more than 40 patients per week are dying unnecessarily. That's the harsh reality of life under this incompetent Scottish Government.

“These proposals are far from a complete recipe for helping our NHS to recover from 15 years of SNP mismanagement. That will only come with a government that ensures the long-term future of the service is secure and trusts the professionals who know the service best to lead the way.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies