Willie Rennie’s Christmas Message 2019

“I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

“This has been a turbulent year in politics – at home we have seen the divisive Boris Johnson rise to power, while across the world governments have fallen and protest movements erupted.

“Amidst all of this, I am proud of the way that my party has stood for the belief that we are richer, stronger and more secure when we work together with others, whether that be Scotland in the UK or the UK in the European Union.

“We’ve held the government to account over waits for mental health services, stood up for teachers’ pay and conditions, put forward radical plans to tackle the climate emergency and fought doggedly for a People’s Vote.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank those working in our public services. Our hardworking NHS staff who will be there for us on Christmas Day should we need it.

The police and fire service workers who never take a day off. The postal workers who make sure that Christmas arrives on time and everyone else who keeps Scotland ticking.

“Merry Christmas!”