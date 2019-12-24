Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Willie Rennie’s Christmas Message 2019

Posted by Media Team | Updated

“I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

“This has been a turbulent year in politics – at home we have seen the divisive Boris Johnson rise to power, while across the world governments have fallen and protest movements erupted.

“Amidst all of this, I am proud of the way that my party has stood for the belief that we are richer, stronger and more secure when we work together with others, whether that be Scotland in the UK or the UK in the European Union.

“We’ve held the government to account over waits for mental health services, stood up for teachers’ pay and conditions, put forward radical plans to tackle the climate emergency and fought doggedly for a People’s Vote.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank those working in our public services. Our hardworking NHS staff who will be there for us on Christmas Day should we need it.

The police and fire service workers who never take a day off. The postal workers who make sure that Christmas arrives on time and everyone else who keeps Scotland ticking.

“Merry Christmas!”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies